Is online post harmless criticism or threat against the governor’s life?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an alleged online threat against Governor Andy Beshear.

The reported threat on social media called on people to use the Second Amendment to “eliminate the governor.”

This comes after protests this week outside the State Capitol, the first Kentucky has seen against the state’s coronavirus policies and restrictions.

A man posted on social media calling for people to exercise their right to bear arms to “eliminate” the governor.

KSP says it took screenshots of the reported threat and sent them to KSP headquarters in Frankfort for investigation.

The Courier Journal reports the man who wrote the post says it wasn’t a threat at all.

The report says the man added the comment about the Second Amendment to highlight what he calls the governor’s constitutional violations.

The post references Governor Beshear’s actions during the coronavirus, including requiring protesters to social distance and restricting in-person mass gatherings, like church services.

Lawmakers and elected officials have taken to social media to defend the governor, despite political differences.

Dissent and disagreement are necessary for any healthy government. Threats of violence are not and are unacceptable. https://t.co/FKtaAWEz7U — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) April 19, 2020

When asked about the alleged threat at his 5:00 p.m. briefing Sunday, Governor Beshear didn’t directly address it, but says he’s confident in State Police.

“The Kentucky State Police is an incredible organization filled with great people. They provide security for me on a daily basis and I fully trust that they know what they’re doing and I couldn’t be in better hands,” Beshear says.

KSP says it doesn’t release information about how it handles threats against the governor or about any updated security measures relating to the alleged threat.