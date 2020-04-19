“Drive in” funeral held for daughter of Lexington community activist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Coroavirus restrictions have kept family members and friends from being able to say goodbye to loved ones during funerals.

Sunday, a Lexington family still gathered to honor Kamaria Spaulding who was killed Easter Sunday in a car crash off the Bluegrass Parkway.

Clark Legacy Center live-streamed that balloon release and service for activist Devine Carama’s daughter.

Seats inside during the funeral were occupied only by purple balloons, but Carama asked that people come out for a “drive in” service, parking at a safe social distance from each other while watching the ceremony online.

An online fundraiser has raised more than four-thousand dollars for Spaulding’s funeral, but her mother says, due to prior planning, the family can take care of the funeral service.

Instead, the money will go to a youth charity in Kamaria’s name.

Posted by Clark Legacy Center on Sunday, April 19, 2020