Travel Advisory: Sewer work to impact traffic on UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several streets will be closed starting on Monday, April 20, due to construction near the University of Kentucky.

Rose Street will be closed from Avenue of Champions to Rose Lane for sanitary sewer construction.

Commuters on Rose Street coming from campus toward Euclid Avenue should use Rose Lane to Linden Walk to access Euclid. Limited access to the Singletary Center via Rose Street coming from campus will be maintained during the closure.

Traffic changes are also coming to Euclid Avenue beginning the same day. The campus-side lane will be closed between Rose Street and Linden Walk. While the lane closure is in effect, the turn lane will be used as a driving lane to allow for two-way traffic. The campus-side sidewalk will be closed during the construction.

The construction is part of a multi-year project to replace two miles of sewer line from Oliver Lewis Way to Tate’s Creek Road.