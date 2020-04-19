Andy Barr announces bill to investigate China

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s U.S. Congressman Andy Barr introduced legislation Friday aimed at creating a committee to investigate China for its handling of the coronavirus.

“China must be held accountable,” Barr said. “This committee will be a bi-partisian, bi-cameral committee. House and Senate, ten republicans, ten democrats, and it will be making recommendations to the executive branch and to the United States Congress about the appropriate response to hold China accountable.”

Barr says China suppressed information that led to the spread of the coronavirus.