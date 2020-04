LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced his support for “On Fire Christian center” in Louisville.

The church is suing the city of Louisville.

- Advertisement -

While Governor Beshear has supported drive-in style church if they can maintain social distancing guidelines, Louisville’s mayor has said the city is too dense to do so. His executive order went into effect March 19 to prevent mass.

Cameron says Louisville’s actions violate the First Amendment.