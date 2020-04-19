206 new cases, 7 deaths; Beshear tells businesses to plan ahead

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Andy Beshear announced Saturday afternoon 206 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky, bringing the total in the state to at least 2,707.

That total includes five inmates from the Green River Correctional Complex.

Beshear also announced seven new deaths today, bringing the number of people who have died from the coronavirus in Kentucky to 144.

Beshear says about 46% of Kentuckians who have tested positive have recovered; that’s around 1,174 people.

Beshear also reminded business owners to start prepping for when it’s time to phase in re-opening Kentucky.

“You ougtha be thinking about a couple of things,” Beshear said. “Number one, am I going ahead and getting the things I need for temperature checks because you will need to do that every day for all your employees. That’s in the guidance. Number two, have I thought about how to socially distance in my work place. If you’re thinking about going back in the same way as before you’re not thinking hard enough. We’re going to be working with industry. Number three, what type of PPE do I need in my facility.”