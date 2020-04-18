Woodford County seniors show off unworn prom dress in Tik Tok video

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday night seniors at Woodford County High School would have gotten dressed up and gathered together at the Kentucky Castle for Prom. But that’s not the case during the coronavirus pandemic.

As many know, prom dresses take time to carefully pick out and they usually aren’t cheap.

- Advertisement -

With a little creativity the Woodford County senior girls still got their chance to dress up and show off their prom dresses.

Kayleigh Poe posted a Tik Tok video on Facebook showing Woodford County students taking part in a popular Tik Tok trend, tossing dresses from screen-to-screen and transforming into their prom looks.

Check out the full video below.