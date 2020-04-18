Clouds return Sunday with a few showers late into the evening

High pressure is in dominating control for your Saturday with mostly sunny skies and light winds. The weather pattern will change for our Sunday with clouds building back in and rain showers working from south to north. Showers will be slow moving with even a thunderstorm or two possible. Over the past week southeastern Kentucky has been hit with a large amount of rainfall therefore flooding could become an issue.

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com

- Advertisement -

WHAT TO EXPECT

TONIGHT – Expect mostly clear skies with calm and cool conditions, lows in the upper 30s

SUNDAY – Expect a mix of sun and clouds with showers moving across the Bluegrass late into the overnight hours, highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

—–

Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:

Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Justin Roth

Follow Justin on Twitter

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com