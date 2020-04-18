Second round of Ky. soldiers deploy to help fight COVID-19

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another medical unit from Fort Campbell deployed Saturday to help fight COVID-19.

The 101st Airborne Division, Air Assault, and Fort Campbell deployed another medical unit of about 70 soldiers to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

This is the second deployment from Fort Campbell.

“The nation called, and the 501st Medical Company has answered,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division, Air Assault, and Fort Campbell. “This remarkable team of medical professionals will increase Boston and the nation’s overall capability to fight COVID-19 in one of the most severely affected regions of the country. I’m confident they will make a difference, and everyone at Fort Campbell is incredibly proud of them.”

The first round sent 300 soldiers. They have been working at the Javits New York Medical Station since March 26, and approximately 10 soldiers from the Division Sustainment Brigade, who deployed April 14 to the northeast region.