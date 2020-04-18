Man recovers from COVID-19 after 7 days on a ventilator at Baptist Health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health Lexington shared video of a man being released this week after battling coronavirus.

Gary Mazza, 73, spent two weeks at the hospital and seven days on a ventilator. He was released Monday, April 13 and is now recuperating at home with his wife Cindy.

- Advertisement -

Mazza now urges other to follow social distancing guidelines.

“The most important thing I think is that social distancing needs to be done. I think that’s so apparent. I think that’s one of the reasons why Cindy hasn’t shown any symptoms and neither has her mother who lives with us,” he told Baptist Health.

Cindy says Gary is gaining back his strength everyday.