WATCH: motorist near miss with a train after ignoring traffic signals

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police says it’s looking for a motorist that ignored traffic signals and had a near miss with an on-coming train.

Troopers say someone’s dash camera caught the incident. It shows the car illegally passing the stopped traffic and ignoring the traffic control devices that indicate a train is coming.

The car barely made it over the tracks on 9th street.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver in the video is encouraged to contact KSP Post 2 in Madisonville at 270-676-3313 or via the Kentucky State Police App. Callers may remain anonymous.