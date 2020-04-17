UPDATE: Valley View Ferry open again

UPDATE: The Valley View Ferry across the Kentucky iver which was closed Monday because of high water reopened Friday afternoon, according to operators.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED MONDAY, APRIL 13

- Advertisement -

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Valley View Ferry over the Kentucky River is closed due to high water.

When the ferry is not operating, the suggested alternate route between Nicholasville and Richmond is US-27S to Lancaster in Garrard County, then KY-52E to Richmond. The suggested alternate route between Lexington and Richmond is I-75.

The Valley View Ferry is a free service. It operates with funding from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fiscal courts of Madison and Jessamine counties and the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

The ferry is managed by the Valley View Ferry Authority, composed of citizens and government officials from the three counties served.