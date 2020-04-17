UK Midwife Nurse speaks out about pregnant women and COVID-19

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) – A nurse-midwife is someone who provides care for women across the lifespan from adolescence to post-menopause.

A big portion of being a nurse-midwife at the UK Midwife Clinic is caring for pregnant women and helping catch babies at the hospital but right now they are evolving and finding new ways to continue helping these women during a time that is stressful for many people.

The midwife clinic has been embracing social distancing and extra safety as much as possible over the past couple of weeks.

All staff are wearing masks while on the job to protect everyone involved and only patients come in for their visit and if they are showing any sign of COVID-19 they are sent to the hospital.

Chrissie Adams is a nurse-midwife at the clinic and she is also 32 weeks pregnant and she says in a way it’s business as usual.

Adams says with making smart decisions and paying attention, everything will be just fine.

“I’ve found a lot of comfort in some of my patients that tend to be a little more high anxiety or really concerned about pandemic. As I’m talking through it with these women as far as what we know about pregnancy and COVID-19 and what we don’t know and how to protect yourself. I also find that I’m kind of talking myself down as well.”

She says for the most part other healthcare workers who are pregnant or have newborn babies at home have been moving forward as usual while taking extra precautions recommended by the CDC.

That includes minimizing exposure, social distancing, and staying home

when they can.

“At the end of the day there’s a lot of uncertainty but there’s still a lot to celebrate and this will pass and so that’s kind of the take home message, we’ll all get through it.”

Adams says when you work with a midwife at the clinic, they’ll take patient calls at any time of the day and they’re doing telehealth consults at this time.

Midwives specialize in low risk healthy normal birth and they collaborate with high risk doctors.

To learn more, head to their website.