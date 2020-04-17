Tip, K-9 track land two in jail on theft charges

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A tip and quick response by deputies in two

counties resulted in the arrest of two people

on theft-related charges early Friday.

According to Boyle County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post, 32-year-old Angel Devine, of Harrodsburg, and 31-year-old Chris Snow, of Waynesburg, were arrested on new and old theft-related charges that started with a report of an overnight burglary of a business on Bluegrass Pike in Boyle County.

Multiple items including a GMC pickup truck were taken from the business.

A lead on the department’s Facebook page led deputies to the truck on Highway 27 in Waynesburg. As an off-duty Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene, he saw Devine run from the truck.

Lincoln County K9 officer and tracking dog Luma tracked to 8810 Highway 1247 where they found Devine and Snow and items stolen during the Bluegrass Pike burglary, according to the Facebook post.

Both were charged with receiving stolen property. Snow also had seven active warrants, all for theft related charges and Devine also had a theft-related warrant, according to the post.

