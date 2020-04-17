Plenty of sunshine for your Saturday

A cold front is moving across Kentucky tonight and bringing light to moderate rain showers. No thunderstorms are expected or flooding conditions. Cold morning lows can be expected to start your Saturday, there’s a Frost Advisory in affect across western Kentucky and could be extended further east. Saturday will start off with some cloud cover especially in southeastern Kentucky but expect mostly sunny skies overall with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s

WHAT TO EXPECT

TONIGHT – Expect mostly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain showers, lows in the upper 30s, patchy fog could be possible

SATURDAY – Expect some cloud cover during the morning hours then becoming mostly sunny skies, highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

