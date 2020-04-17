Second nursing home death reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A nursing home in Jackson County continues to be a hotspot for the coronavirus, illustrating how hard such facilities can be hit once the virus gets inside.

As of noon Friday, Jackson County reported its second death, an 85-year-old man who was a patient at Jackson Manor, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.

The agency reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for Jackson County, all associated with the cluster at Jackson Manor.

Overall, the county has 34 cases at the nursing facility and four outside of it, according to the health department.

The department had no confirmed new cases in Clay and Rockcastle counties as of noon Friday. Rockcastle County has had a total of nine cases.