REMINDER: Testing expanded at Frankfort site

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A free drive-through coronavirus testing site for anyone with symptoms of the disease is open until 4 p.m. Friday at Lakeview Park in Frankfort.

Symptoms include cough, fever over 100.4, and shortness of breath. Originally the testing was only for first responders and a limited number of others but it now has been expanded to ANYONE with symptoms.

Appointments are required. Direct questions to the Franklin County Health Department at 502-564-9336.

Swab testing will be self-administered. Appointments can be made online at www.fchd.org/covid19testing.aspx or by calling the Franklin County Health Department clinic at 502-564-7647.

In order to get tested, participants must show their appointment confirmation email at the gate at Lakeview Park. Those being tested must remain in their vehicle at all times and will be asked to roll their window down 3 inches during the test administration.

There is no charge for the test and each participant will be asked to self-quarantine until results, which take approximately 48-72 hours, are available.

FCHD will notify all testers of their results regardless of whether they are positive or negative, according to the newspaper.

Those who test negative but still exhibit signs and symptoms are asked to stay home, as false negatives are possible if a good sample is not taken or the test is performed too early.

The clinic is sponsored through a partnership of the Franklin County Health Department; the Kentucky Department for Public Health; Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management; Mayor Bill May; and Judge-Executive Huston Wells.