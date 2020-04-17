Protest caravan returns to state Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The backlash over the continued shutdown or limits on many businesses went on today but within the state’s limits on gatherings, although some brought vulgar messages to make their anger clear.

More than two dozen vehicles from as far away as Bowling Green and Taylorsville circled the state Capitol in Frankford blowing their horns after the state put out an order Wednesday against gatherings.

- Advertisement -

Some of the cars in today’s mobile caravan protest included signs, some obscene with pointed messages for Gov. Andy Beshear.

Among the group were some chiropractors who say they have been treated unfairly because they are doctors but have not been allowed to operate while some other medical professions have been, even if on a limited basis.

The protesters say their message is simple, “Open business and open Kentucky. Let Kentuckians get back to work.”

They claim the governor is violating their constitutional rights.

Beshear has welcomed the right to protest, but has said opening up the economy now would only lead to the spread of the coronavirus, more cases and more deaths, potentially taxing the state’s health care system.

The governor announced Thursday a partnership with other states on preparing to reopen parts of the economy and said Thursday he could see some areas, including some segments of the health care industry, reopening by early May and others by late May or early June.

Some small business owners have grown more frustrated as a $350 billion provision included in the $2.2 trillion stimulus approved by Congress is virtually out of money and Congress has not been able t agree on a phase 2 to address their needs and keep paychecks flowing.

Some people involved in Friday’s protest declined to say what business they were in because they said they feared “retribution.”