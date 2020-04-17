Mercer, other counties warned about coronavirus food service scam

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – As expected the COVID-19 and related scams continue to come out of the woodwork.

In Mercer County, residents have been reporting a woman posing as a Mercer County Health Department inspector offering special COVID-19 food service certificates for a cash fee.

- Advertisement -

The woman is described as dark blonde, driving a cream-colored Prius, and wearing a royal blue scrub top and pants.

Authorities think she and other may move to other counties to try the same scam.

If approached, call the Mercer County Sheriff’s office at 859- 734-4221. 🕵️‍♀️