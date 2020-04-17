UPDATE: Boil water notice lifted in Livingston

UPDATE: The boil water advisory that was issue Tuesday in Livingston has been lifted.

ORIGINAL STORY

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The entire city of Livingston water system is under a boil water notice because of a break in the main water line.

The city issued the advisory Tuesday morning.

As a precautionary measure, water customers should boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using.

The advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of acceptable quality. Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.

For more information concerning the advosiry contact Livingston Municipal Water Works at 606-453-2061.