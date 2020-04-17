Lawyers’ ‘Frenzy’ raises equivalent of 300,000 meals statewide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky legal community raised the equivalent of 300,000 meals through donations of food, funds, and volunteer time during the fourth annual Kentucky Legal Food Frenzy campaign.

A partnership between the Office of the Attorney General, Kentucky Bar Association Young Lawyers Division and Feeding Kentucky, the competition was scheduled March 1-14. But as the coronavirus epidemic grew, it was extended through April 3.

- Advertisement -

“We are grateful to Kentucky’s legal community for their efforts to put food on the table of Kentuckians who are struggling,” said Tamara Sandberg, Feeding Kentucky executive director. “The timing could not be better for restocking the shelves of food banks as they work to meet the increased need for food assistance during the pandemic.”

Some 835 attorneys licensed in Kentucky competed for the grand prize, the Attorney General’s Cup which was captured by the Louisville office of Frost Brown Todd, which raised the equivalent of 46,120 pounds of food.

“Generosity in easy and certain times risks nothing, but generosity towards those less fortunate during difficult and uncertain times is truly an act of heroism,” said Zachary Horn, chair of the Kentucky Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.

Related Article: State allowing more people to get food bank help

In the four years of the campaign, the equivalent of more 1.5 million meals has been raised for Kentucky’s food banks.

Kentucky’s seven regional food banks serve 53,000 Kentuckians each week in partnership with 800 local charitable feeding organizations. The donations collected during the Legal Food Frenzy will support a local food pantry that serves each donor’s community.

Winners of the 2020 Kentucky Legal Food Frenzy Campaign were:

Grand Prize Winner

Frost Brown Todd, LLC – Louisville Office: 46,120 pounds

Medium Firm

McMurry and Livingston, PLLC (Paducah): 746 pounds per attorney ( 8,204 pounds total)

Small Firm

Burnside Law, LLC (Ashland): 4,633 pounds per attorney ( 23,164 pounds total)

Solo Firm

Graham Law Office (Lexington): 11,224 pounds

Government and Public Service

Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 30th Judicial Circuit covering Jefferson County: 34,470 pounds

Law School

University of Kentucky College of Law: 2,088 pounds

Corporate

Wrigley Media Group (Louisville): 1,300 pounds

State Bar Association District Winner