Investigators need help to ID suspects in theft of Jeep Wrangler

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Investigators in Knox County need help identifying suspects in the late-night or early-morning theft of a Jeep Wrangler.

The people in these photos are wanted for questioning, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

The white 1993 Jeep Wrangler with a black soft top has wench mounted on the front bumper.

The Jeep was taken the night of March 20 into the morning of March 21, 2020 at the intersection of Kentucky 1304 and North Kentucky 11 in the Girdler community.

Anyone with information can call 606-546-3181.