GRC senior Flynn signs to play volleyball at Midway

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus outbreak has canceled and

postponed many special moments. But in many cases, people found a way to still enjoy them.

That was the case George Rogers Clark High School senior Abby Flynn.

Signing a college scholarship always is a big deal and when she inked recently with Midway University to play volleyball, her family and coaches weren’t going to be denied.

They set up a signing table in the driveway of their Winchester home and did a virtual signing for everyone who wanted to share the special moment. And they even let some family and friends attend and fan out across the yard so they would be separated.

The virtual signing was a first for Midway.

Flynn is the daughter of John and Lindsay Flynn.

If playing volleyball doesn’t keep her busy enough, Flynn also is a certified nurse assistant at The Willows and is working full-time during the pandemic.