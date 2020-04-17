Former president joins Calipari for ‘Coffee’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former President Bill Clinton will join University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari on the second episode of the “Coffee with Cal” live series, which will air on Monday, April 20, at 10:30 AM ET.

Since serving as the 42nd President of the United States, President Clinton has founded the Clinton Foundation and the Clinton Global Initiative to address world problems such as global health. Starting with his roots in church league basketball, President Clinton has remained an avid sports fan.

- Advertisement -

The Calipari series supports No Kid Hungry, World Central Kitchen, Blessings in a Backpack, Feeding America, and other child-focused COVID-19 relief initiatives administered by The Calipari Foundation and features positive messaging and conversation with high-profile guests from the worlds of sports, leadership, business, and entertainment.

Episodes stream live on the John Calipari Basketball Fantasy Experience Facebook page: Facebook.com/JohnCalipariFantasyExperience.

The 20-week series features Calipari and Jordan Cornette, who has agreed to serve as co-host of the show throughout the series. Cornette is a current ESPN personality, college basketball color analyst, and Notre Dame’s all-time leading shot blocker.

The inaugural episode of Coffee with Cal with Mark Cuban received over 2 million views in its first 72 hours. For more information about the series – including to catch up on last Monday’s episode with Mark Cuban – visit CoffeeWithCal.org.