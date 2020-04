WOODFORD CO., Ky. (WTVQ)- You can enter for a chance to win $100 just by supporting local in Woodford County.

Woodford County Tourism is behind the effort.

All you have to do is buy from a local restaurant or shop five times, and then submit those receipts to emily@reservewoodford.com.

There is no limit to how many times you can enter.

Drawings are every Saturday on Facebook until May 2.