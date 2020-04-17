Bridge work to cause detour in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Repairs to a Montgomery County bridge will close a road and force detours for about six weeks, starting in late April and running into June.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, work will start April 27 on the bridge on Hinkston Pike/KY 1991 at mile point 1.029. The state hopes the bridge work will be completed by Thursday, June 11.

Hinkston Pike runs northeast out of Mt. Sterling.

The work was awarded to Central Bridge Company LLC, and sublet to the Walker Company of Kentucky, Inc.

The bridge is a part of the Transportation Cabinet’s Bridging Kentucky Program to improve safety on more than 1,000 bridges in the state. The state lists the following detours:

From the South end:

o turn right onto US 460/KY 11

o continue right onto KY 11

o turn right onto KY 537

o turn right onto KY 1991 – end detour

From the North end:

o turn left onto KY 537

o turn left onto KY 11

o continue straight onto KY 11/US 460

o turn left onto KY 1991 – end detour