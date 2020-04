(WTVQ)- The American Heart Association is hosting a conversation about good heart health during the Covid-19 pandemic Friday.

The conversation will include resources, tips, and more for staying healthy during the pandemic. The focus is on those with heart disease, and stroke patients or survivors.

This will happen at noon on Zoom. You will need to RSVP to get a link to this event. Send an email to Natalie.Littlefield@heart.org.