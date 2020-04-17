AG, U.S. Attorneys warn of COVID-19 testing fraud

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYVQ) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and U.S. Attorneys Rob Duncan and Russell Coleman issued a joint statement Friday warning Kentuckians of fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites.

In a statement and a 60-second public service announcement, the three alerted residents to the dangers of fraudulent testing sites and urged them to use the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 website, kycovid19.ky.gov, for guidance.

- Advertisement -

Scammers may use fraudulent testing sites to obtain personal information and payment from patients, often without fully processing the tests or providing patients with the results, Cameron, Duncan and Coleman said.

“Information regarding the availability of COVID-19 testing is rapidly changing to keep pace with demand, and we want to arm Kentuckians with tips and information on how to avoid fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites,” Cameron said. “Just a few weeks ago, our office opened an investigation into pop-up COVID-19 testing sites in Louisville after learning they were engaging in questionable practices, and we’re prepared to go after any testing site that seeks to take advantage of Kentuckians during the pandemic.”

“We want Kentuckians who need COVID-19 testing to get it, but we are encouraging Kentuckians to follow the direction of state and local health departments, including where to seek legitimate testing,” Duncan added. “Kentuckians should be aware that fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites are appearing across the Commonwealth, but they should rest assured that law enforcement is aware of this risk, proactively monitoring the situation, and pursuing criminals who are trying to take advantage of this extraordinary situation.”

Related Article: Shooting outside Oklahoma Walmart leaves 3 dead including suspect

“Thieves using the cover of this health threat to prey on Kentuckians would be well-advised to avoid the Commonwealth as arrest and prosecution await you here,” Coleman concluded. “Please assist law enforcement by reviewing these indicators of fraud, use good common sense, and report any concerns as quickly as possible.”

The following tips should be used to avoid fraudulent COVID-19 testing sites:

People experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact a trusted, licensed healthcare provider.

Avoid any testing site that requires up-front payments or payments in cash only.

Contact the local health department to confirm the validity of a testing site.

People who think they might be victim of a COVID-19 scam should report it immediately to the Attorney General’s Office by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams or by calling 1-888-432-9257.