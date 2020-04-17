134 new cases, eight deaths; state starts discussing ‘new normal’ toward reopening; school decision coming Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new coronavirus cases in Kentucky were not as high as feared Friday and the number of people in the hospital and ICU was down slightly from Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported.

But the state suffered eight new deaths as the number of cases in nursing homes spiked. One of those deaths was a prison inmate, the governor said during his daily briefing.

Beshear said he wanted to talk to school superintendents Monday before announcing a recommendation on the rest of the school year.

Perhaps the most-anticipated discussion was the administration’s outlook on President Donald Trump’s reopening the economy guidelines released Thursday night.

And near the end of an almost hour discussion, in response to a question, Beshear said if the world doesn’t have a vaccine by next year, ” The world will be very different….the way we deal with it will be different” and the impact will be different but still present.

The state, along with most other governors, have been discussing many of the metrics for sometime in preparation for the day when they could start easing restrictions that have shut down the economy, cost millions of jobs and recently sparked protests demanding the economy be reopened.

“Life won’t be normal again,” Beshear warned, talking about future discussions about procedures that will be required on large and small job sites.

“It will be part of a new normal until a vaccine or successful treatments are widely available,” he continued, noting industries will have to have steps in place such as taking temperatures, tracking contacts and other steps and suggesting businesses continue to use tele-work as much and as long as possible.

“These things certainly aren’t overnight…they are gradual,” Beshear said of the White House guidelines. “A lot of us are on the same page.”

The initial benchmarks will require 14 straight days of downward new cases, patients being handled by the “normal health care capacity,” significant testing and contact tracking, among other things.

State Health Director Steven Stack noted the state will have to be able to test about 30,000 people in three days. That’s the number that have been tested in the last 30 days.

“We don’t disagree with just about anything in here. But first we have thresholds we have to meet,” Beshear said stressing businesses should start taking steps now and the things the public can watch to see “what will guide” the state.

“It doesn’t change what we need to do. In fact, it makes it more important. We still are going to have a dangerous virus out there. We must maintain significant personal responsibility or we will cause a spike and have to step back again,” he advised, trying to fight off the temptation to return to normal immediately.

Some things like hairdressers, salons and small doctor’s offices may be better able to meet some of the guidelines outlined by the White House than others which may mean they can open earlier.

“I think those groups are hungry for the dialogue. It has been amazing,” he said.

Slack warned a vaccine probably would not be available until 2021 and treatments are still weeks if not longer away.

“We have to be prepared to manage and monitor and if we see things pop back up, respond,” Stack said.

Beshear and Stack said the state will have to hire numerous news worker — more than 100 — to meet the contact tracking guidelines and demands.

“There are going to be some significant budget implications and hiring,” Beshear said.

Furthermore, the ability to produce PPEs is now a “matter of national security,” Beshear said, echoing what governors across the state have said.

The new cases announced Friday brought to 2,522 in the state. Of those, 979 have recovered. Of the current total, 360 are in the hospital and 227 are in ICU, both of which are down from Thursday.

And the now-11-day-old baby that brought gasps when it was announced Thursday is now at home and “doing OK,” the governor said.

The average age of coronavirus patients in the state has been 52.

Of the new cases, four were in Jefferson, two in Fayette, and one each in Lincoln, Pulaski, Boyle, Jessamine and other counties.

He also noted of the new cases, 30 were in nursing home patients and 10 in nursing home staff. Five of the eight deaths were among nursing home patients. Of the deaths, which brought the state total to 137, four were from Jefferson.