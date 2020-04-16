Woman dies after being struck by a car

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 39-year-old Prestonsburg woman was killed late Wednesday evening when struck by a car trying to cross Kentucky Highway 114 near Prestonsburg in Floyd County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Leann Shortridge was pronounced dead at Highlands Hospital by Deputy Floyd County Coroner Chuck Hall following the accident, which happened just before 10 p.m..

Shortridge apparently was trying to cross the highway just west of the city when she was struck by a westbound car. The driver was not named.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected at this time pending blood toxicology testing, the KSP said in a statement.

This investigation is ongoing.