UPDATE: New estimates on when power will be restored in eastern Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of Kentucky Power customers without electricity in eastern Kentucky continues to go down by the hour, according to the utility company.

Last Sunday, more than 62,000 Kentucky Power customers lost power due to damaging winds.

- Advertisement -

More than 1,500 company and business partners continue to work to restore power, including repair crews from Indiana, Michigan, Tennessee and Ohio.

As of this writing, slightly more than 11,000 customers still didn’t have electricity, according to the company’s online outage map.

A majority of the outages are in Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties, according to the company.

Thursday evening, Kentucky Power issued the following power restoration update:

Most customers in Gorman Hollow (Perry County) should be restored by Friday, April 17 around 5:30 p.m.

Most customers in Mayking (Letcher County) should be restored by Friday, April 17 around 4 p.m.

Most customers in Hyden and Thousandsticks (Leslie County) should be restored by Friday, April 17 at 8 p.m.

Most customers in Bypro (Floyd County) power should be restored by Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m.

Most customers in Whitesburg (Letcher County) should be restored by late Saturday, April 18.

It is anticipated that 95 percent of customers should have power restored by late Sunday, April 19.

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.

Customers may also get specific information about outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Kentucky Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.kentuckypower.com/alerts. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.

For everyone’s health and safety with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, please do not approach power company personnel in the field. It is important to maintain physical distancing, remaining at least six feet away. Stopping crews who are working in your area also slows down progress.

High winds can cause fallen trees and downed power lines. Kentucky Power warns customers to be aware of broken limbs and branches and to stay away from all downed lines. Never touch downed power lines no matter how harmless they look. It can be difficult to distinguish between a power line and a cable or telephone line.

All downed lines should be considered energized and dangerous. Also, never touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, since they can conduct electricity. Keep children and pets away from this potential hazard. Call Kentucky Power at 1-800-572-1113 to report hazards.

Customers are reminded that during storm restoration situations, Kentucky Power tree crews clear rights of way of trees and move on to the next location. Kentucky Power does not return to remove the cut trees. Property owners are responsible for removal. Kentucky Power asks for your patience and understanding during the restoration process.

*Note: The photo the accompanies this story is courtesy of Kentucky Power