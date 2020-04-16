Breezy to finish off the week as rain chance step up

A warm front will move through the region Friday and bring warmer temperatures will a strong southwest wind, gusts will be up to 35 mph. Friday events the second half of the low pressure system will arrive with a cold front sweeping across the Ohio Valley and rain showers are expected to move through during the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday should be mostly sunny.

TONIGHT – Expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s

FRIDAY – Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low 60s with breezy conditions with gusts up to 35 mph.

