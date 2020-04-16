State representative from London arrested for DUI

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – First-term Republican State Representative Derek Lewis, of London, was arrested early Thursday on a DUI charge, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says an officer with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office was on his way to a call when he saw a pickup truck up against a fence in a ditch.

The report says Representative Lewis got out of the pickup truck and was “extremely unsteady” on his feet, almost falling backwards into the truck.

Lewis slurred his words, had glassy, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol, cursed and was uncooperative and belligerent, according to the report.

He refused to perform a field sobriety test and repeatedly demanded the officer call Laurel County Sheriff John Root, according to the report.

Lewis was taken to Saint Joseph-London Hospital, where he refused to take a blood test to determine his blood-alcohol level, according to the report.

He was arrested and taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

Lewis represents Laurel and Clay counties and part of Leslie County.

The Kentucky House adjourned around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, ending the 2020 legislative session. Lewis was arrested in London at 1:36 a.m., according to the report.