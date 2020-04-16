Somerset police searching for man missing from behavioral center

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Somerset Police and others are looking for a 38-year-old man who is missing from a behavioral group home.

Andy McClister, from Jamestown, Ky., is in the care of Cumberland Behavioral Group and was last seen at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital around 7:50 a.m. Thursday, April 16.

McClister is 5’7’’ and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and several tattoos. One tattoo includes the name Andy 13 on his left hand.

McClister was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is believed to be on foot.

The Somerset Police Department has no reason at this time to consider McClister a threat to the general public, but he has been diagnosed with mental health-related impairments and has a past history of violence toward others, police said in a release.

The Somerset Police Department advises the public not to attempt to detain McClister, but to immediately call 911 he is spotted. Anyone with information should call 911.