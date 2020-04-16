Somerset, Pikeville, Paducah, Madisonville testing next week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Somerset and Pikeville join Paducah and Madisonville with coronavirus testing sites next week as the state’s partnership with Kroger and Gravity Testing expands to grow testing in the state.

And residents can start signing up now online to be ready as the sites hope to test as many as 330 people a day at the sites.

- Advertisement -

The tests are for people in the three tier levels which include first responders and health care professionals, people who are over 60 or with other health conditions as well as people showing symptoms.

People can sign up at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

The tests will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the four communities.

The expanded testing is part of the partnership the state hopes to use to test at least 20,000 people possibly by the end of the month or early May. It’s also part of laying the groundwork for reopening the state’s economy which will depend in part of testing that can reach almost every resident.

The testing partnership started in Frankfort this week and tested 202 people Thursday, which was the most of he four days. On the second day of testing in Kenton County, 227 people were testing, Beshear said.