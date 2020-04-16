Rose Street, Avenue of Champions next for downtown traffic changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rose Street is next to be impacted by a massive Euclid Avenue sewer reconstruction project.

Rose Street will be closed from Avenue of Champions to Rose Lane starting April 20 for sanitary sewer construction.

Commuters on Rose Street coming from campus toward Euclid should use Rose Lane to Linden Walk to access Euclid. Limited access to the Singletary Center via Rose Street coming from campus will be maintained during the closure.

Traffic changes are also coming to Euclid Avenue starting April 20. The campus-side lane will be closed between Rose Street and Linden Walk. While the lane closure is in effect, the turn lane will be used as a driving lane to allow for two-way traffic.

The campus-side sidewalk will be closed during construction.

The week of May 4, the Avenue of Champions/Euclid and Rose Street intersection will be closed for three days to allow construction crews to connect the new sanitary sewer lines to existing manholes.

Once work in the intersection is complete, Rose Street will be reopened and Avenue of Champions will be closed. Local access will be maintained, though through traffic will need to use a different route.

Avenue of Champions, which connects to Euclid, has been one-way with traffic going toward Limestone from Rose St. for several weeks. Commuters needing to reach Euclid from Limestone can take Maxwell to Linden Walk.

The sidewalk on the south (campus) side of Avenue of Champions is closed to from Lexington Ave. to Rose St. Pedestrians are encouraged to use the sidewalk on the north side of the street and cross only at crosswalks.

This work continues Lexington’s multi-year project to replace two miles of sanitary sewer line from Oliver Lewis Way to Tates Creek Road, through the University of Kentucky campus and the Euclid business district. Construction on the Euclid sewer project began in February of this year.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and be considerate of construction workers, pedestrians and cyclists.

Visit LexingtonKY.gov/EuclidSewer for traffic information and updates about the project.