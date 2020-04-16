ROMP Festival postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 17th Annual ROMP Festival in Owensboro has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was scheduled at Yellow Creek Park June 24-27, 2020. No new date has been set yet.

ROMP staff will communicate directly to current ticket holders and will provide ongoing updates on social media outlets. You can also get the latest by clicking here.

The ROMP Festival is a four-day bluegrass music festival that draws more than 25,000 people annually. It is the primary fundraiser for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.