Rock slide repair continues along Clay County road

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Crews continue to make repairs to a three-mile stretch of Kentucky Highway 2000 in Clay County, according to the state Transportation Cabinet.

The work is between mile points 6 and 9 mile points between Highway 66 and Laurel Fork Road between the Peabody and Roark communities southeast of Manchester, according to the state.

The road will be closed weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. while the slide repair operations are expected to conclude on Friday, May 1.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.