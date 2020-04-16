Paving to cause traffic delays Friday in Scott County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Closures are scheduled Friday, April 17 for I-75 at Lexus Way in Scott County, according to the state.

Asphalt repair will be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the I-75 northbound ramp and Lexus Way/KY 3552, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. According to the Notice:

- Advertisement -

Interstate 75 – Northbound

the ramp onto Interstate 75 Northbound will be closed

Alternate Route:

o a. motorists can utilize Exit 126

Related Article: Deputies searching for alleged credit card thieves in Scott County

o b. take Lexus Way/KY 3552 to Cherry Blossom Way/US 62 to Interstate 75 North

Lexus Way/KY 3552

lane closures will be in effect at milepoint 0.6

o one lane will remain open for traffic