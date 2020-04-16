Officials: Mass gatherings should not occur anywhere in the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – According to Kentucky Department for Public Health mass gatherings should not occur anywhere in the state, including at the Capitol or on its grounds.

They are attempting to balance public safety with public expression (view governor’s response in the attached video).

Officials say a drive-in and drive-through option will be available to the public on the top floor of the Capitol parking garage.

Anyone participating must remain in their vehicles, in designed parking areas and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, according to Kentucky Department for Public Health.