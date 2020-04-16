New coronavirus cases include 10-day-old, almost 1,000 have recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky confirmed 159 news coronavirus cases Thursday, including a 10-day-old child in Lincoln County, and seven deaths, which pushed the state total to 129.

The new cases pushed the state total to 2,429 but of those 956 — well over one-third — have recovered, a number Beshear said is a sign that while the state still is on an upward trajectory of cases, it also is seeing a growing number of recoveries.

He said he expects Friday’s number to be a potential record high as new numbers are put in as the state transitions to a new system.

“Be prepared for a big number. The three-day average is going to be good but tomorrow is going to be a tough day,” Beshear said.

Of the new cases, 20 are in Jefferson, 11 in Jackson, five in Fayette, three each in Bourbon, Floyd and Woodford, among others, two in Pulaski, and one each in Jessamine, Montgomery and several other counties.

Of the seven deaths, one was in Adair and three were in Jefferson.