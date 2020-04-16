17,000 customers remain without electricity; 95% will be restored by Sunday, utility says

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some 17,000 Kentucky Power customers are in their third day without electricity, the utility said late Wednesday night.

Perry, Pike, Letcher, Leslie, Knott, Floyd, and Breathitt remain among the hardest hit with about 17,000 people still without power as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initially, more than 62,000 were without electricity.

Another update is expected mid-morning Thursday.

Thousands will see power restored over the next few days as more than 1,000 people work on lines and poles. By Sunday, April 19, 95 percent of power should be restored, the utility said in a release.

Customers can get specific estimated repair times at KentuckyPower.com or on the Kentucky Power app.

The utility will also continue to communicate additional guidance on social media as it becomes available in addition to its website and app. Or customers may call the 24/7 customer operations center at 1-800-572-1113,” the utility aid.

“Thousands of customers will have power restored over the next several days, but restoration for some could extend into early next week. Specific estimated restoration times will be available as more damage is assessed,” the utility said in a release.

In some cases, damage is in mountainous terrain and crews are having to carry equipment in by hand, the utility said.

The following counties are experiencing the majority of the outages:

113 customers in Breathitt County (Jackson, Haddix and surrounding areas)

1,453 customers in Floyd County (Bypro, Martin, Weeksbury, Wheelwright and surrounding areas)

3,495 customers in Knott County (Hindman, Pippa Passes, Topmost, Pine Top and surrounding areas)

4,301 customers in Leslie County (Hyden, Wooten, Stinnett and surrounding areas)

4,353 customers in Letcher County (Isom, Whitesburg and surrounding areas)

4,763 customers in Perry (Hazard, Chavies and surrounding areas)

1,910 customers in Pike County (South Pikeville, Shelbiana, Raccoon, Virgie, South Williamson, Phelps, McCarr, McAndrews and surrounding areas)

As crews are out making repairs, the damage numbers continue to climb and some sections of the distribution grid are being rebuilt:

— 220 broken power poles, with damage to associated equipment. And this number is expected to climb.

— More than 500 of spans of distribution wire damaged. In addition, 18 large spans of transmission wires damaged and 11 are repaired.

— Fifteen substations lost their transmission feed but all have been restored as of this morning.

More than 1,000 company and business partners are responding to restore power, according to Kentucky Power.

Crews from AEP sister companies and from other utilities across several states are in the area to assist. Some areas are not truck-accessible and are in mountainous, rugged terrain, meaning crews are carrying equipment and walking/climbing to areas that need repaired.

Clear weather over the next few days will help as restoration continues.

Kentucky Power works to restore power using the most efficient means possible.

First, crews address outage cases that affect hospitals, emergency services, public safety facilities, public buildings, emergency shelters and other public utilities. After that, crews address residential and business/commercial customers.

Outages that affect higher numbers of customers without power are typically addressed before outages affecting fewer customers. The idea is to restore service to the greatest number of customers as quickly as possible.

Consequently, outage cases that affect small groups or single customers are addressed later in the restoration effort. Power restoration crews work until all customers have power restored.

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.

Customers also can get specific information about outages via text message and/or email by subscribing to Kentucky Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.kentuckypower.com/alerts. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.