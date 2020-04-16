Lawmakers pass abortion legislation, Planned Parenthood, ACLU react

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/AP) – Kentucky lawmakers took up abortion legislation in the final hours of the session on Wednesday.

The legislation would give the attorney general regulatory power over abortion clinics in Kentucky.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Indiana and Kentucky and the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky called the passage of Senate Bill 9, “a blatant power grab that undermines health care experts and sets the stage for anti-abortion politicians and their allies to work in tandem to make it harder for Kentuckians to access reproductive health care, including safe, legal abortion.”

The two groups called on Democratic Governor Andy Beshear to veto the legislation.