KI Corp. in Berea extends shutdown

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – KI Corporation, an automotive parts stamping, weld assembly, and ED coat paint facility in Berea is extending its shutdown because of the coronavirus outbreak until April 26.

The company, which originally had been shutdown until April 19, announced the extension Thursday, according to Human Resources manager Carrie A. Keathley.

- Advertisement -

The plant originally idled itself to prevent the spread of the virus until April 12 and then extended that deadline, only to be followed by the latest announcement.