LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will be on ABC’s “Pandemic: What You Need to Know” at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The show, which looks at a variety of daily issues surrounding the coronavirus outbreak nationwide, medical updates, and responses at different levels of government.

The show airs on WTVQ ABC 36 at 1 p.m.