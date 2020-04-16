Georgetown College hoops’ run to second-straight national title cut short

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – At one point this season, the Georgetown College Tigers were 22-0 and ranked #1 in the country for NAIA.

The Tigers would enter the postseason with only two losses and the number seed in the NAIA Tournament.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the Tigers chance at winning back-to-back national titles slipped away.

One of the key pieces to that team was senior point guard Eljay Cowherd.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy caught up with Cowherd to talk about that heartbreak and his future.