Fayette sheriff’s ‘Operation Compassion’ takes on new ‘light’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department’s valuable “Operation Compassion” program which has helped hundreds during the coronavirus outbreak is taking on a new light — literally.

The department is teaming up with Republic Bank and Chevy Chase Hardware to provide 1,000 outdoor Green LED fixtures to residents in Fayette County.

The two businesses donated the lights which are provided at no cost and delivered by Office of Sheriff personnel. To receive a lightbulb, Fayette County residents can contact the Office of the Fayette County Sheriff at (859) 252-1771.

“Each night we are urged to light our houses green to show compassion for the families in Kentucky who have lost a loved one to the coronavirus. Through this partnership with local businesses, together we will show that we will get through this together” said Sheriff Kathy Witt.

“We are proud to support this worthwhile initiative in helping Lexington citizens,” said Todd Ziegler, Central Kentucky Market President for Republic Bank. “Operation: Compassion sponsored by the Sheriff’s Office is inspiring and we are delighted to be partnering with them to help make an impact in the community.”

“We are proud to support this great cause,” said Lisa Justice, owner of Chevy Chase Hardware.

This is the sixth component of Operation: Compassion, an initiative of the Office of Sheriff. Individuals can call to have food boxes delivered from God’s Pantry Food Bank, groceries purchased and delivered from a grocery store, medications delivered, donation of cell phones, and welfare checks conducted for loved ones or someone to speak to.

“Individuals with referrals to God’s Pantry can call the Sheriff’s Office to have their food boxes delivered to their homes” said Mary Alice Daniels, a social worker at God’s Pantry.

“Through the JUST Feed Lexington Program, we are able to provide meals to groups in Lexington who might not know where their next meal comes from. We are thankful to have a delivery partner to ensure these meals are delivered,” said Bruce Manor, CEO of Jubilee Jobs of Lexington.