From distillery to streets: Hand sanitizers starting to arrive

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The tens of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer made b y the state’s distilleries to fill a void caused by the coronavirus outbreak is beginning to hit the streets.

As an example, state senators Albert Robinson and Robert Stivers recently delivered 16 cases of 1.75-liter — about two quarters — bottles to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department.

The bottles will be distributed to first responders, ambulance personnel, firefighters, police and deputies and others.