COVID-19 testing expands, free clinic in Frankfort, other clinics offer service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Coronavirus testing options continue to expand across the region and state.

A free testing site will be open Friday in Frankfort and First Care Urgent Care clinics across the region are offering testing, most of which is covered by insurance or Medicaid.

In almost all cases, patients need to be showing some signs of the disease or fall into one of the at-risk categories.

First Care Urgent Care has clinics in Winchester, London, Corbin, Somerset, Frankfort, Danville, Middlesboro, Pikeville, Hopkinsville, Shepardsville,

Bardstown, Glasgow, Henderson, and Madisonville.

Call one of the clinics for more information.

In Frankfort, a free COVID-19 drive-through testing clinic for Frankfort and Franklin County residents will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Lakeview Park.

Testing is limited to those who are exhibiting the signs and symptoms of the virus. Symptoms include a fever higher than 100.4, a cough and shortness of breath.

The testing is by appointment only. Swab testing will be self-administered. Appointments can be made online at www.fchd.org/covid19testing.aspx or by calling the Franklin County Health Department clinic at 502-564-7647.

According to the State-Journal newspaper, in order to get tested, participants must show their appointment confirmation email at the gate at Lakeview Park. Those being tested must remain in their vehicle at all times and will be asked to roll their window down 3 inches during the test administration.

There is no charge for the test and each participant will be asked to self-quarantine until results, which take approximately 48-72 hours, are available.

FCHD will notify all testers of their results regardless of whether they are positive or negative, according to the newspaper.

Those who test negative but still exhibit signs and symptoms are asked to stay home, as false negatives are possible if a good sample is not taken or the test is performed too early.

The clinic is sponsored through a partnership of the Franklin County Health Department; the Kentucky Department for Public Health; Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management; Mayor Bill May; and Judge-Executive Huston Wells.