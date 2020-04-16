COVID-19 hurting Kentucky nonprofits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It isn’t just businesses and people struggling financially right now.

Nonprofits trying to accomplish good things for good people are also faring poorly.

- Advertisement -

The Kentucky Nonprofit Network (KNN) says 92% of the state’s nonprofits are already experiencing disruptions in programs and services due to COVID-19.

“It’s really difficult to know what it will look like on the other side of this but will we lose some organizations? We will,” says Kentucky Nonprofit Network’s CEO, Danielle Clore.

It’s hard to think nonprofits that serve others might not survive this pandemic themselves.

Related Article: FCPS adjusts meal distribution plan

KNN says of the over 20,000 in the state, almost all are struggling financially or with increased demand.

“For a lot of organizations it’s very specific to their fundraising or revenue generating with regards to say, they had to cancel a fundraising event or a conference or anything that generates revenue for their organization,” says Clore.

Some are doing more now than ever to help people, maybe more than they can handle or afford.

“Because there’s an increased demand for services so certainly you’re seeing that with food banks, food pantries, health care organizations, those who serve our most vulnerable,” says Clore.

She says some nonprofits like addiction recovery programs are having a hard time adjusting to working virtually because providing a sense of community is one of their main functions.

There is some help from the federal government but Clore says it’s not really enough.

“We have heard those have ran out of funds so that’s really disheartening for some organizations who were not already in the queue and applied for those funds,” says Clore.

She says some organizations are having to decide whether or not to furlough or let go of their employees.

“Roughly 50% of nonprofits, and we had a total of about 560-something who responded to our survey, who reported having less than three to six months of reserves in the bank,” says Clore.

But she says nonprofits know what struggle looks like and because of that they’re resilient and won’t give up without a fight.

If you want to try to help Kentucky Gives Day is coming up on May 12th. It’s an effort to raise as much money as possible for nonprofits in 24 hours.

Click here for more.